V Festival tickets – buying guide

Tickets for V Festival 2014 go on sale tomorrow (Friday 7 March) at 9am sharp. Like all festivals, tickets are going to be in high demand – so to make sure you at the front of the queue when they go on sale, here’s a handy buying guide.

First of all here’s all the links to buy tickets:

>>> V Festival tickets from Ticketmaster



GigsandTours.com

See Tickets

Get those links open and primed at 08:55 tomorrow morning and keep refreshing each page until the tickets go on sale.

If you don’t have any joy with those, then you’ll find a few other ticket sellers at the official V Festival website: www.vfestival.com

There’s loads of different ticket types available, below is all the different options and prices (make sure wherever you buy tickets from is not charging more than this!):

Standard tickets

Weekend ticket, with camping: £189 plus £10.95 booking fee

Weekend ticket, no camping: £165 plus £10.15 booking fee

Day ticket: £89 plus £8.90 booking fee

VIP tickets

VIP weekend ticket, with camping: £288 plus £15.95 booking fee

VIP weekend ticket, no camping: £264 plus £15.15 booking fee

VIP day tickets: £164 plus £13.90 booking fee

VIP upgrades: £75 plus £5 booking fee (VIP upgrades can be made after purchasing a standard ticket)

Extras

Campervan and caravan pitch: £99 plus £6.50 booking (supplement to weekend camping ticket)

Car parking, weekend: £20 plus £1.50 booking fee

Car parking, day: £10 plus £1 booking fee

The line-up for this years V Festival, which runs over the weekend of 16/17 August at Hylands Park in Chelmsford and Weston Park in Staffordshire, was announced earlier this week. Here’s the full poster: