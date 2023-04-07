Two Door Cinema Club Album ‘almost done’…



Northern Irish three-piece Two Door Cinema Club have revealed their new album is almost completed. The band are currently in an LA studio putting the finishing touches to the follow-up to well-received debut album Tourist History with acclaimed producer Jacknife Lee (U2, REM, Weezer).

The band made their announcement via their official Twitter account, after being bombarded by fans for news on the new album:

Lots of people asking about the new album. It’s almost done! We’re working on the 10th track at the moment. 2 more weeks and it’ll be done!! — Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) April 6, 2012

It’s still unclear whether recently debuted tracks ‘This Is Moon’, ‘Sleep Alone’ and ‘Handshake’will be included on the album, but with a host of summer festival dates lined up I’m sure all will be revealed soon!

