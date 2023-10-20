Travis Scott Music Video For, “SICKO MODE” Featuring, “Drake”. Watch Now:

The American Rapper, “Travis Scott” released a song, “Sicko Mode” featuring The Canadian Rapper, “Drake”. It was a Hip Hop/Rap hit number and was included in Travis Scott’s Third Studio album, “Astrowrold”.

The Song is now included with a music Video too. Yes, The American Rapper premiered the official music video via YouTube exactly when the clock stuck 12 pm.

The Video was directed by, “Dave Meyers”. Guess where the video was shot? It was filmed at Travis Scott’s hometown of Houston.

The video sees both the Hip Hop Stars, “Travis Scott” and “Drake” and i must say this video is the right match for the song. I mean the viusals are just stunning. Every moment is just so captivating i have got into the video. You will see them rapping on the streets of Houston. The video Starts when Drake raps his verse and then the American Rapper, Travis Scott joins him.

Watch The Video To Travis Scott and Drake’s Collaboration, “SICKO MODE”

How about that scene? When Travis raps accomapnied with a pack of hot ladies?

I Wonder how expensive the video shooting would have been?