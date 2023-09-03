Listen: TOY stream debut album online…

Hot new psych-rockers TOY are streaming their self-titled debut album online a full week before it’s official release. Listen to it below and let me know what you think in the comments at the bottom…
Ahead of the albums release, TOY have today released the awesome ‘Lose My Way’ as a single.
The band are also getting ready for a string of UK shows to promote their heavily-anticipated debut album – full tour dates are below.
TOY UK tour dates
October
19 – Sheffield Plug
20 – Birmingham HMV Temple
23 – Norwich Waterfront Studio
24 – London Heaven
25 – Southampton Talking Heads
27 – Brighton Green Door Store
28 – Manchester Ruby Lounge
29 – Newcastle Cluny
30 – Glasgow Sleazy’s