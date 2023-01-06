Toni Romiti Shares a Music Video For, “Afraid”. Watch Here:

The Los Angeles based singer and songwriter has shared a new music video for her song, “Afraid”. The song was shared by the her back in November. It was a follow up song to her last released EP, “Tomboy” which featured 9 songs.

Well, first things first, the R&B singer, “Toni Romiti” made this song to let people know that they are not alone in this race of life, what ever they are facing, they are not facing it alone. She told media, “I want people to know that someone else is going through the same thing that they’re going through. “

Back to the visuals, It is kinda strange. It features the Toni Romiti, her real life boyfriend and a white lady. You will see the American singer singing the song while standing in a case of glass throughout the video.

Toni’s Boyfriend plays a role of being the boyfriend of that white lady. They have a complicated relationship which comes to an end when the her girlfriend comes to know that the boy loves someone else. Drama!

Watch the music video to Toni Romiti’s song, “Afraid”: