Tom Walker Delivers “Now You’re Gone” Featuring Zara Larsson. Stream Here:

The Scottish singer and songwriter, “Tom Walker” has delivered his debut album, “What A Time To Be Alive” and a new song titled, “Now You’re Gone” featuring Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson on the same day.

The album, “What A Time To Be Alive” features 13 songs. This new song, “Now You’re Gone” serves as song No.5 on the album. It was co-written by Tom Walker with Steve Mac and Chelcee Grimes.

Well, Zara shines bright on this new song with her vocals and so does Tom. Yeah, the production is lovely.

Listen to the Tom Walker’s new song, “Now You’re Gone”:

The Scottish singer thinks that Zara is amazing. He told media about the collaboration, “She (Zara) came into the studio when the track was like half-written, so I didn’t actually get to work with her per se, but she’s amazing, mate. [….] Our two voices sound so cool together. You would never know we weren’t in the same room listening to the song.”