This Week’s New Single Releases (18th August 2013)

My round up of the new singles available for digital download this week.

Alistair Griffin and Leddra Chapman feat. Grimethorpe Colliery Band – ‘The One’

Fame Academy’s Griffin teams up with newbie Leddra Chapman on this ballsy ballad. Though their voices complement each other and there’s a welcome sound from the inclusion of the Colliery Band, ‘The One’ isn’t particularly unique or revolutionary and does little extra to what similar ballads have done and at its end the band threatens to over-take the production, but it’s a sweet three minute duet that balances its elements and sticks in your head, creating an enjoyable distraction. (6.5/10)

Anna Meredith – ‘Jet Black Raider’ (EP)

Third EP track and lead song ‘Orlok’ from the former BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra member is a weird affair, with undertones of Muse and retro 8-bit video games in its instrumental orchestration. Dark, foreboding and ominious, the soundscape succeeds and its experimental nature shines through, but it feels more like an accompaniment to a film rather than a standalone piece of music. If you want to hear something vastly different from the usual commercial releases and something not afraid to take risks, then this is definitely for you, but as a piece of music it’s, at times, difficult to hook onto and feels like someone pressing random samples in the hope they sound good, and it lacks the killer hook for mass appeal, but bonus points for something different. The EP is completed by ‘Unicorn’, ‘Bubble Gun’ and ‘ALR’. (4.5/10)

The Answer – ‘Spectacular’

Taken from their forthcoming fourth album ‘New Horizon’, ‘Spectacular’ is a catchy soft-rock tune lead by a rather staring-eyed lead singer. Instantly hooking in with its straight-forward chorus and clean guitar riff, it feels like a potential modern rock hit and contender for one of those father’s day CD compilations. It might not be the most groundbreaking release ever but it ticks all the right boxes for a chantable, memorable hit. (7/10)

Arctic Monkeys – ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’

The third single from their still unreleased fifth album, ‘…High’ features an inspired cover image but elsewhere, musically, it has echoes of their previous single ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ which makes up the first 90 seconds of the video, further emphasising their similarity. The concentration on the bass riff sells the track but it feels like a poor re-hash of that recent hit. It’s an OK tune by the Monkeys’ standards that’ll appeal to fans and though the chorus feels like a grower it gets lost in an overly heavy production layer. It has its moments – that the badly done music video seems intent on ruining – but it feels a little too familiar to their last effort. (6/10)

Caro Emerald – Completely

The third single from Caro Emerald’s second album continues to dip into her famous retro-sound. As jazzy, swingy and cabaret-esque as her previous singles, it lacks the inspired spark of ‘Tangled Up’ or ‘Liquid Lunch’ but still celebrates and basks in its orchestral-led sound. Fans of her previous hits will want to delve back into this – but probably already have the album – and it feels like classic Sunday-afternoon-with-a-cocktail listening. Not as hooky as her bigger hits, but still a cool listen and the extended instrumental break sells it. (6.5/10)

DJ Fresh vs Diplo feat. Dominique Young – ‘Earthquake’

And now for something completely different. Taken from DJ Fresh’s upcoming album and the new ‘Kick Ass 2’ film this feels strangely familiar thanks to its nods to the key sound of 2013 dance. Not as Fresh as DJ Fresh would like, the shrill wasp-in-a-jar synth line creates the hook but the overly repetitive vocals of Dominique Young deter from it. Fitting snugly into a club set it feels more interesting than more recent dance tunes by actually doing something different structure-wise and even throwing in some chiptune, but as a stand-alone listen away from the lights and sounds of a club it just feels too difficult on the ears. (6.5/10)

Drake feat. Majid Jordan – ‘Hold On, We’re Going Home’

With a swift change in direction, thankfully away from the dire ‘Started From The Bottom’, Drake is back with this slower, more heart-felt ballad, even if it threatens to disappear into itself with its blandness. Though ‘Bottom’ was at least memorable for its hook, this just lacks any moment to stop it just fading into the background, the musical equivalent of magnolia wallpaper. It’s nice, and that’s a bland statement for a bland song. (3/10)

Eliza Doolittle – ‘Waste of Time’

A shift change for Doolittle, mostly known for her bouncy, sunny pop songs. The follow-up to ‘Big When I Was Little’ is this simple piano-led ballad and it’s a brilliant showcase for her smooth, emotive voice. The chorus may not be as quickly grabbing as its predecessor, but the simple production values that allow her voice to shine, supported by small tinges of gospel backing, give it a different type of appeal. It’s not the biggest ballad of recent times, but it’s a calm, enjoyable little tune and the emotion in her voice and the story stands out. (7/10)

Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly – ‘Cruise’ (Remix)

A remix of a 2012 track now featuring Nelly is an intriguing blend of the rapper’s traditional sound with the country-ness of Florida Georgia Line. The lyrics may be as clichéd as ever and the use of autotune too obvious, but the actual sound really works and it ticks the box of a summer hit with its catchiness. Check out the original for a rawer, even more country-led sound that is just as good Nelly-less, but this remix ups the ante and makes a radio-friendly singable hit. Give it a couple of spins, and it’ll be stuck in your head. (7.5/10)

Franz Ferdinand – ‘Right Action’ (EP)

Following the free live version released last week, here is the actual studio recording. The titular track from the EP feels much more like first album Franz Ferdinand, which even stretches to the ‘Take Me Out’-esque video from the same director. With a clear influence from the Beatles this is the band at their retro-strongest, with an instantly catchy and singable single with verses, bridges and choruses that all work to create a solid hit and takes us back to their big, earlier hits, which will please the traditionalists. (8/10)

Second track ‘Love Illumination’ is a rockier, grittier and funkier number that continues their first album sound, with hints of ‘Darts of Pleasure’ but feels equally as catchy and bodes well for their new album. The EP is rounded off with a live track of the title track (the same as last week’s free release) and one of ‘Stand On The Horizon’, taken from their upcoming fourth album.

Kings of Leon – ‘Wait For Me’

The second single from their ‘Mechanical Bull’ album, ‘Wait For Me’ is a smooth ballad but one that, though musically interesting and accomplished, feels like it’s lacking something to make it stand out. With a memorable chorus, mostly due to its repetitiveness, it’s a pleasing listen but not one that would pull me back in for a later listen. (5/10)

Klangkarussell feat. Will Heard – ‘Sonnentanz (The Sun Don’t Shine)’

‘Sonnentanz’ is a subdued dance tune with lead vocals from Will Heard, with a few instrumental hooks from some trumpets. It’s a cut-back release and one that doesn’t seem to come to life or really serve any purpose for existing. Feeling like a poor man’s ‘Wake Me Up’ (Avicii) it doesn’t really seem to kick in to anything more than an average piece of background music. (4/10)

Lady GaGa – ‘Applause’

Taking a few listens to really settle in, ‘Applause’ feels like another classic for Lady GaGa thanks to its strong electronic riff, even if the lyrics feel like they’re being shoehorned into the tune at times and the words not as clearly audible as we expect from Germanotta. Choc-full of hooks as expected, ‘Applause’ sees her walking a tightrope between a catchy, engrossing pop song and an ego-boosting set of nonsensical lyrics. It mostly works and after a few spins will showcase its memorable side. Not quite another ‘Bad Romance’, but there’s plenty to enjoy. (7.5/10)

Laura Mvula – ‘She’

The fourth single from her debut album, ‘She’ is a stripped back, vocal-focussed track with a strong focus on a choral sound. Cutting from a simpler sound to a driving, choral effect late on in the record, it’s not a song that will grab you immediately but its smooth simplicity and engaging lyrics will stay with you. Simple, but effective. (6/10)

Matt Cardle and Melanie C – ‘Loving You’

Here are two artists who have shone once they have left their manufactured origins behind them and having them work together not only works on paper but also in reality. Having shown her strength in duetting with her collaboration with Bryan Adams many moons ago, which echoes here, Mel C’s voice compliments Cardle’s perfectly to form a poppy and driving soft-rock ballad. Getting more powerful as it progresses, ‘Loving You’ proves itself to be quickly singable and involving. A genius collaboration. (7.5/10)

Mr. Hudson – ‘Fred Astaire’

Taken from his upcoming third album, the name-checking single is a tricky little number as it keeps sounding as if it’s about to burst into the chorus of ‘What’s Become of the Broken Hearted’ and because of this feels like it never quite gets anywhere. Mr. Hudson’s falsetto is enjoyable through the course of the song, as is the eccentric production, but there’s very little distinction between the verse and the chorus and therefore feels really flat. A disappointing lead single from a previously promising artist. (4.5/10)

Naughty Boy feat. Emeli Sandé – ‘Lifted’

The third cut from Naughty Boy’s debut album, ‘Lifted’ is pretty typical of what you’d expect from another collaboration between the pair: Sandé’s powerful vocals over a familiar, over powering sounding drum machine riff from Naughty Boy, with both feeling like they’re running on fumes on this release. The repetitive chorus and Sandé’s voice are as catchy and involving as ever, but it feels half-hearted compared to what they have both achieved separately. It’s OK and kicks up the pace but lacks the spark of, say, ‘La La La’ or ‘Next To Me’, and it ends on a very lacklustre note as if the final chorus forgets to play. (6/10)

One Republic – ‘Counting Stars’

This third single from their ‘Native’ album feels very different to what we’ve had from the band before, and doesn’t sound at all like them. Fast paced with an addictive driving tune, this is a toe-tapping unrelenting pop hit, others have compared it to a song by Train, and I can see the similarities. The chorus doesn’t really stand out too much from the verses, but Tedder’s vocals are as involving as ever and hold the piece together. It’s not their best work but as a shift from their usual sound plus a breakdown and comeback that work really well, this is surprisingly fresh. (7/10)

Tich – ‘Obsession’

Following on from the catchy ‘Dumb’, we get the second single from Tich, sounding like a younger, poppier Lily Allen combined with Kate Nash. Wearing its poppiness on its sleeve, it’s a summery, cheesy poppy number that will please the tweeny-boppers out there with its shoehorned teenage-esque lyrics involving Facebook and iPhones and such like, but has enough pop-production credentials to keep the older ones happy. It’s cheesy and not afraid to know it. (6.5/10)

Tythe feat. Myrz – ‘Summerbelly’

‘Summerbelly’ is a middle of the road way to end this week’s reviews. It’s a forgettable three minutes of airy vocals over a similarly light-weight tune. A pleasant enough listen, it’s a classic example of background music that passes the time but doesn’t really make an impact. (3/10)

