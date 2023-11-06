THEY. Shares a New Song “Broken” Featuring Jessie Reyez. Song Premiere:

The Los Angeles Based duo THEY. has collaborated with the Canadian Singer and Songwriter, “Jessie Reyez” to premiere a new song titled, “Broken”. It was co-written by Jessi Reyez with “Ben Barsocchini”, “Winfred Crabtree II”,”Dante Jones” and “Dre Love”.

The song will be a part of the duo’s forthcoming second EP, “Fireside” which is set to be released on 9th of November. It will feature some big names including, “Ty Dolla $ign”, “Jeremih”, “Vic Mensa”, “Gallant” and “Wiz Khalifa”. Broken is the second single yet-released from the EP.

Back to the song, it is a lovely and soft ballad. Jessie opens the song by exposing her soulful vocals on a guitar driven soft tune with lyrics like, “We fall in love, he does the most, but I question it all ’cause I’m still broken, He gets tired, then he leaves. Then I cry and I repeat”.

She sings about the relationship she is having and she thinks that something is wrong about her lover and she wants him to love her the way she deserves.

In the second verse of the song Drew Love Joins her singing the same lyrics but just changing the female pronunciation to male.

Listen To The They. And Jessie’s Colaaboration, “Broken”: