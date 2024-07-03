The Strokes reportedly working on album number five…

It seems to be quite the day for ‘new album news’. As well as Beady Eye and Stereophonics talking about their new albums today, it has also emerged that The Strokes are working on their fifth studio album – the follow-up to last years Angles.

Music magazine NME have apparently been talking to The Strokes’ guitarist Albert Hammond Junior’s old man, legendary songsmith Albert Hammond Senior, who said:

“Albert says that the stuff they’re doing is incredible. They’re doing it themselves with their friend, engineer and producer. He just says ‘Dad, it’s incredible”.

When asked about the musical direction of the new album, Hammond Snr replied:

“I don’t think they’ll go in a wildly different direction. Obviously the songs will be different, but I think The Strokes are The Strokes; they always will be The Strokes.”

Well I’m glad he cleared that one up!

Watch The Strokes’ video for ‘Under Cover Of Darkness’:



