The Perfect BOP: “One Thing Right” By Marshmello Ft. Kane Brown – Review + MV

Marshmello has released a new BOP titled “One Thing Right” and it features Kane Brown. This unlikely collaboration turns out to be amazing although the odds of mixing these genres for a hit are low, still country and EDM sound so good together.

Marshmello didn’t stop with the collaboration but he also released a lyric video with the audio. A day later, he releases the official music video for the track.

Marshmello has so much versatility that it feels blessed to have him around. He has been giving us dance-pop bangers as we expect from him but he hasn’t stopped there. The DJ has been collaborating with so many different artists that it’s difficult to even keep track. We hope this collaboration will help Kane rise to the next stage as the 25-year old has already scored some country hits and needs only a crossover hit now. Watch the music video for “One Thing Right” below.

Watch Music Video “One Thing Right” by Marshmello Ft. Kane Brown