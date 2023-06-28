The La’s to play festival show in France

Legendary Scouse indie band The La’s have been added to the bill for the French music festival Rock En Seine. The band, featuring the reclusive frontman Lee Mavers, will feature on the same bill as the likes of Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys and The Vaccines.

The festival date, set for Sunday 28 August, is the first festival outing for the band in six years – since they played the V Festival in 2005 after a personal request from headliners Oasis.

The La’s became a cult indie force following the release of their seminal debut album in 1990, but have yet to release a follow-up.

The Rock En Seine festival is held at the Domaine national de Saint-Cloud, just outside Paris, on the weekend of 26, 27 and 28 August.



