28 JUN

The La’s to play festival show in France

the las set to return for french festival show Legendary Scouse indie band The La’s have been added to the bill for the French music festival Rock En Seine. The band, featuring the reclusive frontman Lee Mavers, will feature on the same bill as the likes of Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys and The Vaccines.

The festival date, set for Sunday 28 August, is the first festival outing for the band in six years – since they played the V Festival in 2005 after a personal request from headliners Oasis.

The La’s became a cult indie force following the release of their seminal debut album in 1990, but have yet to release a follow-up.

The Rock En Seine festival is held at the Domaine national de Saint-Cloud, just outside Paris, on the weekend of 26, 27 and 28 August.


Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *