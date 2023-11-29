The Full List of Grammy Awards Nominations for 2018

If you missed it when the nominations were announced this Tuesday, here is your chance to see them again.
It will be the 60th rendition of the Grammys Awards. This year, the awards will be held at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Below, you can read a quick summary and then explore the full nominations list.
A Quick Look at the Nominations for 2018 Grammys
The star with the highest nominations this year is Jay-Z. He has 8 nominees in different categories.
Kendrick Lamar has the second most number of nominations with 7 nominations for him.
Bruno Mars has six nominations for this year’s Grammys.
James Gordon will host this year’s award show.
NOMINATIONS
Album of the year
- Awaken, My Love – Childish Gambino
- 4:44 – Jay-Z
- Damn – Kendrick Lamar
- Melodrama – Lorde
- 24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Record of the Year
- “Redbone” by Childish Gambino
- “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber –
- “The Story of O.J.” by Jay-Z
- “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar
- “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars
Song of the Year
- “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
- “4:44” by Jay-Z
- “Issues” by Julia Michaels
- “1-800-273-8255” by Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
Best New Artist
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
Pop solo performance
- Kelly Clarkson, Love So Soft
- Kesha, Praying
- Lady Gaga, Million Reasons
- Pink, What About Us
- Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
- Pop duo/group performance
