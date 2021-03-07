The Cranberries Deliver Music Video For “All Over Now”. Watch Here:

The Irish rock band, “The Cranberries” released a new song called, “All Over Now” back in January this year after the death of their lead singer, “Dolores O’Riordan”. The song is now accompanied by a music video as well directed by, “Dan Britt”. It was premiered exclusively on Billboard.

The Cranberries will be releasing their eighth and final studio album on 26th of April 2019. The LP is titled, “In The End”. All Over Now is featured on the album.

Back to the new music video, It is animated and was illustrated by London-based illustrator, “Tom Clohosy Cole”. It reminds us of “Eric Ravilious’ landscapes”.

Watch the music video to The Cranberries song, “All Over Now”:

One of the group’s members, “Noel Hogan” talked to the media about the music video and said, “We thought animation was the way to go — it was either that or have actors in the video. But animation is something we’d never really done, so we thought it would be nice.”