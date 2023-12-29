The music video for Jeremih-assisted track “The Body” was released recently. This track will be the lead single from Wale’s upcoming fourth studio album titled “The Album About Nothing”. The track was originally released back in September.

The 30-year old artist focuses more on women in his music. “The Body” is no different. The video is for sure done with lots of love and care as it provides stunning visuals and extends over five minutes. The video narrates story of Wale meeting a woman with whom he goes out to a dinner. The video and in fact many other tracks from the new album mainly talks about women’s body, mostly appreciating it. There are also lyrics that are lustful. The video does justice to the music and lyrics by plotting a scene where audience can understand how we indulge on the lust from men to women.

“The Album About Nothing” is expected to make an impact in the music industry when it will be released on March 31. Mayback Music Group along with Atlantic Records will be releasing the album. One surprise about the album is participation of famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld who has been actively involved in the studio recording his part as a featured narrator.

Watch “The Body” by Wale