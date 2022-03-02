Taylor Swift Announces Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX to be the Opening Acts at The “Reputation” Tour

Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX will be opening every concert during Taylor Swift’s upcoming “Reputation” world tour. So you are going to see Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX in North America, Europe, and Oceania opening Taylor’s tour. That’s a huge news for Camila Cabello fans who reacted with a video to say thanks to Taylor.

To be the official supporting act for Taylor is just HUGE. You have to be a really lucky artist to get that kind of opportunity in your career. Her tours are massive and supporting acts have every chance to impress the audience.

It’s massive for Camila. Charlie is already an established artist and she already has a fan base that doesn’t seem to grow. But for Camila, this is HUGE opportunity to grow her fan base. Her career is just starting off and she definitely wants to become the biggest pop star out there. She puts in a lot of hard work into her performances. Now having the chance to perform in front of massive crowds as opening acts at Taylor’s concert is something Camila will welcome with both hands. I feel like this is her chance to connect with thousands of new fans. Check out how Camila reacted to this news. She posted a video to acknowledge her inclusion in the opening acts and to thank Taylor.