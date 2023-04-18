Music: Tall Ships – ‘T=0’

Cool new music for you today from Brighton-based trio Tall Ships, who describe themselves as an ‘experimental loop band’ – which I think means they like to mess about in the studio a lot. Here’s their new single ‘T=O’, which shows that studio time is not wasted:

‘T=0’ is the first single to be taken from Tall Ships’ forthcoming debut album, and is out now on Big Scary Monsters/BloodandBiscuits. The physical release is limited to 500 copies of a white 7″, packaged in a handmade marbled ink sleeve and each copy features handwritten tracklisting from the band. Which all sounds very exciting! If you prefer your music digitally though, you can get it on iTunes. Also, head over to Tall Ships’ website and get yourself a free remix: http://wearetallships.co.uk/