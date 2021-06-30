Stream Single “Connection” by One Republic

OneRepublic has premiered a new track titled “Connection” and it already feels like a massive hit. The band hasn’t released a new track since 2014. Now after such a long time, a hit was due. After listening to “Connection”, I feel like this hit is here and it’s bigger than our expectations.

The new song “Connection” doesn’t only sound awesome but it also has some really cool lyrics. Ryan Tedder has also done a perfect job with the vocals. It’s a killer song no matter how you look at it.

The track is about going through different times in life and learning from every experience. It’s also about not being able to find your identity when you are stuck in the social machine. It’s difficult to find yourself and go back to the normal life but still one can do that with positivism and hope. That’s what this track is all about. Give it a try below and you will definitely want more from Ryan Tedder-led band.

Listen to “Connection” by One Republic

