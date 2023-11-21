Stalking Gia Premieres a New Song, “Miracles” featuring Blackbear. Stream Now:

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Tiffany Giardina” who is known professionally by her name, “Stalking Gia” has joined forces with the American Rapper, “Blackbear” to premiere a new song titled, “Miracles”.

Miracles was first premiered exclusively on the Billboard and is now available on digital platforms. It will be included in the New York Based Singer’s upcoming debut EP, “PTSD” which is set to be released on 23rd of November.

The track is about a toxic relationship which is going wrong and Gia sings about finding some way to back off or to make the things right. It comes with a sweet melody with electric guitar chords where Gia sings lyrics like, “My heart should come with a warning, I ruin everything”. Blackbear joins her to expose more about the disturbing-relationship.

Listen To the Stalking Gia and The Blackbear’s Collaboration, “Miracles”:



The Stalking Gia talked to the media about the song and said, “Miracle is one in every of my favourite collaborations and undoubtedly one in every of my favourite beats I’ve ever made.”