Spiritualized have released the promo video for their new single ‘Little Girl’ today. Check it out below:

The video is similar in tone to their previous video for ‘Hey Jane’ – in that it features a woman on the run trying to escape a rubbish life. This one features a professional stunt-woman and lots of motorbike stunts and stuff though, just to mix it up a bit.

‘Little Girl’ is taken from Spiritualized’s current album Sweet Heart, Sweet Light, and will be released on 6 August.