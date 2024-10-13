Sizzling Hot Music Video of “Body Moves” By the DNCE

DNCE band has released their new music video “Body Moves” which is the first single from their forthcoming full-length studio album due to be released this November.

The lyricist Joe Jonas did make a sizzling dance song and the video is quite hot.The music video is all about Joe’s sensational hot body him being with his girls kissing and partying.

The music video is all about Joe’s sensational hot body him being with his girls kissing and partying.

A direction of Hannah Lux Davis, the music video begins with a girl lying on top of Joe and kissing him.

Later, you will see Mr. Jones performing the song in a few scenes along with his full band crew. Joe has grown some muscles and he probably has worked hard to perfectly shape his body; six packs, triceps, and biceps.

Also, Joe will be found passionately kissing his girlfriend in the elevator with some hot and sexy moves from the couple; stripping and touching.

Never seen him doing all those steamy and ripped moves!

“Body Moves” will be the next pop hit for the DNCE band and the sizzling hot video will definitely increase their viewership.

The song is so catchy, and there’s no doubt that it will be played all over the radio and in the dance clubs and bars this fall and winter.

Hope to get more of such videos from DNCE!

Watch: Music Video of “Body Moves” By DNCE