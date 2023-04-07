Single Review: “Ugly” by Fantasia

Fantasia is definitely full of surprises. Could you even think about her doing country music? I know a lot of you can’t picture that but you don’t have to picture it anymore. You just need to listen to her latest single “Ugly” which is country music-inspired song.

I don’t know if I should write her ‘former’ R&B singer or not, but however you put it, she’s got some serious talent and spark in her personality. This new country-inspired single is an evidence of that.

This new single “Ugly” is written by Audra Mae and Nicolle Galyon. It’s produced by Ron Fair. The single was first premiered via VEVO but it has also hit the iTunes now. You can grab the digital version starting today.

Fantasia also performed the single on American Idol before releasing it digitally on iTunes.

This new Fantasia single will be included in her fifth studio album. The album title is already announced to be “The Definition of…”. You will be able to buy the album later this year. Listen to the song below.

Listen to “Ugly” by Fantasia