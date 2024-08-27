Single Review – “Shake it off” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has hit the No.1 spot on American charts once again with her latest single “Shake it off”. Swift performed her latest self-empowerment anthem on this year’s MTV VMAs held on August 24.

“Shake it off” broke many records in terms of sales, air time, and album sales as it became the best ever single with 544,000 download sales during first week. With these numbers, Swift’s “Shake it off” is among top-four singles in terms of download sales. The other songs in the list are Flo Rida’s “Right Round”, Katy Perry’s “Roar” and Taylor Swift’s “Together”. With this single taking No.1 spot (for digital songs), she now ties at fourth-place with Britney Spears for all-time leader songs.

“Shake it off” isn’t just a record-breaking song but it also marks beginning of a new era for Taylor Swift. The country star is now easily styling her country-voice with pop synths and topping charts for doing that.

With expectations so high of Taylor Swift, it was no easy feat to reinvent her vocals and dominate a new genre. “Shake it off” proves that Swift is among the most talented artists around who is destined for worldwide fame. Listen to Swift’s “Shake it off” and witness a top artist showcasing diverse talent.

