Single Review: “Lovers on the sun” by David Guetta feat. Sam Martin

Listen to ‘Lovers on the sun’, another hit single by David Guetta. This track has been talk of the town in music industry since its release. It shows some resemblance with Guetta’s previous tracks including ‘shot me down’ with Skylar Grey and ‘Bad’ with Showtek and Vassy.

The track starts with wild guitar interludes followed by Sam Martin’s (American singer) magical and captivating voice. Then the song takes a 180 degree turn with the introduction of synth-heavy melody and a touch of Avicii style. There is nothing better you could want from Guetta if you are his fan. If you are a neutral music critic, listening to ‘Lovers on the sun’ will make you praise Guetta for his music genius.

The production credit goes to Tim Bergling, Riesterer and Giorgio Tuinfort. The style adopted in this single by David Guetta is influenced by his chart buster track ‘Sunshine’, created in the collaboration with Swedish super star Avicii. It is an upbeat song that creates a wild atmosphere and provides listeners with a reason to dance. The year 2014 is proving to be an exciting year for David Guetta with three back to back hits. The overall impact of the track is strong and the mesmerizing voice of David Guetta is a treat for all his fans.

Wath “Lovers on the sun” by David Guetta feat. Sam Martin on YouTube (Official Video)