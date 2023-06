Releasing this non-album track for charity in the wake of ‘I Was Gonna Cancel’, if Minogue found the lack of response to that track disappointing then I don’t think this will reverse the situation.

Coming across as more like a Sophie Ellis-Bextor track, ‘Crystallize’ nails the poppy sound, especially in the chorus, but doesn’t employ the usual powerful chart sound the Pop Princess is known for.

Not bad, but lacks that radio-friendly spark of her previous tunes.

(6.5/10)