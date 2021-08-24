Single Review: “Kids” by OneRepublic

“Kids” is the new song that you should be listening all this week. This new single by OneRepublic is so infectious and so good that you won’t believe your ears when you listen to it for the first time. “Kids” premiered on Spotify on August 11. Still, the song has somewhat underperformed- something that would make OneRepublic fans really sad. But cheer up guys, maybe an MV would do the trick.

This new single will serve as a lead single for OneRepublic’s upcoming studio album. Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic lead vocalist, made this announcement on Twitter earlier this week.

The band earlier announced that the lead single will be “Wherever I Go” but they changed it with the release of this new single. It seems to be the right decision as “Kids” is a million times better than “Wherever I Go”. This new single has all the potential to become a timeless hit.

“Kids” has solid production as well. There is rock, electronic, and modern pop sound. You will love Ryan Tedder’s vocals with this perfect blend of song production. Listen to the song below and be sure to leave a comment about the quality of vocals and production. Click play below to stream it.

Listen to “Kids” by OneRepublic