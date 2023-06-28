Single Review: “Down” by Fifth Harmony [Full Audio]

Fifth Harmony has finally released their first song without Camila Cabello. This new song is titled “Down” and it’s awesome. You can read “Down” review and stream this new 5H song below.

“Down” features Gucci Mane. This song is the first single from band’s upcoming studio album. The song came out on all major digital platforms today via Epic Records.

This new urban pop song has some cool lyrics. The rapper Gucci Mani delivers a sexy verse to add some newness to the song. If you listen closely, you will quickly spot the undeniable similarities between this and previous 5H songs such as “Work From Home” and “Worth It”. After all, they have the same writing team. Nevertheless, this new song “Down” is way better compared to “Work From Home” and I’m sure a lot of fans are going to fall in love with it, unlike what happened with “Work From Home”.

In fact, this song is so good that it could be the biggest hit for the girl bad this year. They need one now that Camila Cabello is gone. They need a hit to move on back to old habits of delivering the radio-friendly urban pop.

This new single is a sensual song. It has a nice tempo to it – it’s mid-tempo with urban pop elements. The band members sing equal time, which is something that fans really expected them to do after the Camila Cabello episode. They don’t want other band members to leave because they are not getting enough time to showcase their talent. After all, these girls are super talented and they should get equal opportunity to contribute to their songs.

You can listen to “Down” below.

Stream “Down” by Fifth Harmony – Full Audio