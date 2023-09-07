Single review: Demi Lovato – ‘Neon Lights’

You can throw many accusations at Demi Lovato – trust me I’ve tried – but she does know her crowd and is back to her brand of uptempo, club-pop now she’s finished singing ‘Let It Go’.

Don’t expect anything revolutionary from ‘Neon Lights’; it has the expected Calvin Harris-esque slow piano line, a repetitive drum beat and a slow progression up to the powerful chorus, but it does what you expect it to, and the chorus will quickly hook you in, fitting in with the club and radio sounds.

Fun enough.

(6.5/10)