Single Review: “Living For Love” by Madonna

Madonna launched pre-order page for her upcoming album “Rebel Heart”. The album will be released on March 10th, 2015 but you can pre-order starting from today. Fans will be able to download six tracks from the album as soon as they pre-order which means album release date will not make that much of a difference for anyone who wants to listen to major part of this album. This hasty decision was made mainly due to the fact that Madonna’s full album was leaked online last week. The leak included all 13 songs. The leaked album was titled “Iconic”, which was its original title before the label decided to change title to “Rebel Heart” in order to retaliate the leak. The album was also extended with 6 more tracks. This means fans will have 19 tracks to listen from their favorite pop queen early next year.

Anyone who has listened to the leaked album will know how good “Living for Love” really is. It is the standout track for majority of people who actually got their hands on the leaked version. “Living for Love” is a stunning track that has ‘hit’ written all over it. Hopefully success of this track will help Madonna and her label heal some of the wounds caused by the leaked album.

Listen to Living for Love by Madonna – (Audio Version)