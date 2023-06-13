Single Review: “Fly Away” by Brooke Hogan

Brooke Hogan, who was doing pop and urban music earlier, has not made a complete shift to country music and she is nailing it. Brooke Hogan, who is daughter of legendary WWE/WWF superstar Hulk Hogan, loves her music and wants to make a career out of it. She tried pop earlier but couldn’t create any ripples. Now she has made a complete switch and it looks as if she has found her magic formula. She is definitely a better country singer than a pop singer.

“Fly Away” will be included in her upcoming studio album, which will be fourth album and a follow-up to 2009 album “The Redemption”. “Fly Away” was premiered by Brooke Hogan on June 11.

Unlike most of her previous songs, “Fly Away” is actually a decent piece of music. She has done everything right in this track. As a result, Brooke has already won many fans with her newly found love for country music. We all hope that she will continue on this path and her upcoming album will be a country album.

“Fly Away” is an uplifting country song that feels just about right. The track is about seeing life from a different angle and take joy from positives. As a result, you can be a stronger person. Definitely, Brooke Hogan is delivering a very serious message in the track while showing that anyone can be a better person by simply seeing the positive side of things – as she has done with her music by making a switch to country music.

Listen “Fly Away” by Brooke Hogan