Single Review: “Am I Wrong” by Nico & Vinz

“Am I Wrong” is ‘just right’ for a top chart position. This uplifting song has plenty of African rhythms and supportive lyrics, something that has gone missing from top 40 pop hits. Listening to “Am I Wrong” is a great experience for anyone who has been missing the depth from popular music.

“Am I Wrong” is one of the biggest hits of this summer. The duo Nico & Vinz, who have their parental roots in Africa, have become internationally popular with their latest single. Their connection to the Africa is obvious as the song relies heavily on African instruments and rhythms.

Nico & Vinz have hit top 10 charts in a dozen countries around the globe. They currently sit at #8 in the U.S Billboard Hot 100. The song was originally released almost a year ago in Norway. It made across Atlantic only after the duo signed a deal with Warner Bros this year. They have also performed the song at Nobel Peace Prize Concert back in December.

The duo has its eyes on the sky with the welcome they received from audience in the U.S. They are getting a lot of air time on pop radio. Although Nico & Vinz are yet to have a full-length record in the USA, you can listen to their music on YouTube.

Watch “Am I Wrong” by Nico & Vinz on YouTube