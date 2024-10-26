Selena Gomez Releases “Wolves” With Marshmello

Selena Gomez has returned to electronic music with her new song called “Wolves”, a song that portrays the personal life of Gomez.

Giving many surprises to her fans, “Wolves” is an electro house song with a rather soft voice of Selena. The song starts with the heaps of claps and there enters the main character, Selena singing “I’ve been running through the jungle, I’ve been running with the wolves/ To get to you “.

Since Selena had opened up about her struggles with lupus, fans were expecting this song to be about her disease and her struggle with it. Selena has teamed up with Marshmello for this song which makes it even more interesting.

“Wolves” Is Personal: Says Selena

Talking to Beats 1, Selena shared her views on “Wolves”:

“This was a song that I heard in Japan for the first time, and I was talking to Andrew Watt who is one of the writers I worked with for years, and he actually just played me a rough version and I thought it was really beautiful, and he sent it to Marshmello and created a really cool tone and a story with it, and the song is very beautiful and personal and the lyrics just have a whole story of its own. Weirdly, at the same time I was working on it in Japan, I was going through stuff, too, so it’s mirrored everything.”