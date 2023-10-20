Sasha Sloan Song, “Chasing Parties”. Stream Now!

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Sasha Sloan” has premiered a new song titled, “Chasing Parties”. This new song is a follow up to her last month’s released single, “Faking It”.

The song was co-written by Sasha Sloan with King Henry, yes again. They have been frequently working with each other. More About this song is that it will appear on the Los- Angeles based Singer’s Upcoming Second EP. The New EP is supposed to be released in November.

Coming to the song, It is a R&B track with background guitar arpeggio riff. It is a romantic ballad where Sasha sings in her own lovely way uttering lyrics like, “Friday night, You and I, Side by side, Love the way we disappear. There’s about a million places where we could go, but i would rather be here”.

If you are thinking about your lover too, this song is for you. Stream the song below.

Listen To Sasha Sloan’s New Song, “Chasing Parties”:

Sasha is now a days on a tour across United States where EDEN is accomanying her. The tour is yet continued and the next live perfomance is at the Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis right after 3 days on 23rd of October.

Here you go with the link to more tour details.