Sara Bareilles Has Shared a Song, “Armor”. Song Premiere:

The American Singer-Songwriter and Actress, “Sara Beth Bareilles” commonly known by her name, “Sara Bareilles” has shared a new song titled, “Armor”. The Song holds the position of the lead single for her upcoming sixth album. The album is expected to be released in early 2019.

This is a follow up single to her last album, “What’s Inside: Songs From Waitress” which was released back in 2015. Yes, the American Singer has not released any music since last three years.

This song was originally going to be released next year but why has Sara shared it now? Look at her tweet.

This song was not intended to be released until next year, but it felt increasingly like it wants to belong to this moment in time. So excited to share this special song that is so near and dear to my heart. https://t.co/rRve204pb7 — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 26, 2018

Before we proceed to the stream, let me tell you, This is an amazing come back. Sara has never missed her mark and this new single makes no difference to her previous record. It comes with a message of what’s happening in the US. And to me, a song like this was a need of the Present time and thankfully we got one.

Listen To Sara Bareilles’ Comeback Single, “Armor”:

I love the lines, “Underneath the leaves, Adam found Eve . Both of them found something sweet under the apple tree. How the hell did Eve end up with all the damn blame?” What about You?