Sara Bareilles Song, “Fire”. Stream Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Sara Bareilles” has shared a new song titled, “Fire”.

Fire will be a part of the American singer’s upcoming fifth studio album called, “Amidst The Chaos” which is supposed to be released on 5th of April, 2019. You can Pre-order the album here.

Amidst The Chaos will be a project of 12 tracks. It marks Sara’s first album release after four long years. The American singer’s last LP was, “What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress” which was released back in November 2015.

Fire comes with a fine production. It like Sara’s soulful vocals. I think this is a lovely comeback by the American singer.

Listen to the Sara Bareilles’ new song, “Fire”:

So, are you going to get the album?