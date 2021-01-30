Sam Smith x Normani Deliver a Music Video “Dancing With A Stranger”. Watch Here:

The British singer and songwriter, “Sam Smith” has teamed with up with the American singer and songwriter, “Normani”.

The pair has delivered a new music video for their song, “Dancing With A Stranger” directed by the British music video director, “Vaughan Arnell”. It was premiered exclusively on Apple Music and is now available on digital platforms.

The song, “Dancing With a Stranger” was recorded in Los Angeles. It was co written by Sam Smith and Normani with, “Tor Hermansen”, “Jimmy Napes” and “Mikkel S. Eriksen”.

Back to the music video, it is outstanding! You are going to get into it for sure. Simply, WOW!

Favorite scene? Man! when Normani dances, she is golden. I am obsessed with the Normani’s part of the clip.

Watch music video to Sam Smith and Normani’s collaboration, “Dancing With A Stranger”:

Sam Smith talked to the media about the video and said, “I’m so happy to finally show you the video for Dancing With a Stranger with Normani. This was directed by Vaughan Arnell and we had so much bloody fun making this one.”