Sabrina Carpenter Blesses “The Late Late Show With James Corden” With a Stunning Performance. Wath:

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Sabrina Carpenter” is prepearing to release her third studio album, “Singular”. The album will be released on 9th of November, 2018.

Sabrina performed the lead single, “Almost Love” from her forthcoming studio album at the, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” last night when she was a guest on the show.

The song has already premiered on the iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango 2018. But the American Singer decided to perform it in her own way at The Late Late Show.

“Almost Love” was co-written by Sabrina Carpenter with “StarGate”, “Nate Campany” and “Steph Jones”. It was released back in july. And now Sabrina has performed it on the TV.

Coming to the performance, It was an eye-opener. The Amerian Singer performed the song on a white themed set with some white statues on the stage. Sabrina too was wearing a white costume.

Performance started and it continued when, the walls got torn and some hands came out of the walls and they threw liquid colors all over the stage.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter’s Perfomance at, “The Late Late Show With James Corden”:

How Was that? That’s how one should support his/her upcoming album i think. What a performance, Well done lady!