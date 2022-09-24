Rita Ora Single, “Let You Love Me”. Listen Here:

The English Singer and Actress brings you a new single titled, “Let You Love Me”. The new single is a mix of POP, SYNTH-POP and a bit of R&B production.

“Let You Love Me” is a good song but not what i was expecting. I was literally looking forward for a “WOW” song. I mean after all that hits including, “Anywhere” , “Your Song” and “Girls”, Rita has slightly failed to maintain that quality. I am not sure though, give it a listen below.

The visuals to the song are also released and are available on digital platforms. The video relates with the theme of the song where you will see Rita having a party with some friends. Video continues when Rita gets interested in a guy and the next, haha you have already guessed it. she let’s him love her!

That’s a good release eventually. But don’t you think that Rita could do more?

Still there is One thing that is worrying me that is the song comes with more “European” vibe and that exactly means that the new song is not going to get very much attention in America. Is this going to be a hit in America? We don’t know yet.