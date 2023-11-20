Rita Ora Premieres a New Song, “Cashmere”. Stream Now:

Hey Fans! Our Rita always keeps surprising us and here is another one. The British Singer and Songwriter has come up with another surprise single titled, “Cashmere” from her upcoming album, “Phoenix”. Were you expecting a new single from the LP? Well, I wasn’t. I mean the album is just out on 23rd of November and BOOM! But yes, It’s new Rita Ora’s music so I gotta get that. LOL!

cashmere is a follow up to Rita’s last released single, “Let You Love Me” and it was written by “Alexandra Tamposi”, “John Ryan”, “Andrew Wotman” and “Julian Bunetta”.

I think that this era is going to produce acceptable results for the British Singer as all the songs released from the album till date have not disappointed. Good going lady! And now this song Cashmere is a hot R&B-POP number where she sings that she is missing something. What?

Rita is missing a night she spent with her lover and she just can’t forget it or she doesn’t want to forget it? I don’t know. She exposes what they have had done together. So romantic!

Listen To The Rita Ora’s New Song, “Cashmere”: