Rita Ora: Single “Girls” featuring Charlie XCX, Bebe Rexha, and Cardi B

Rita Ora has surprised us with her tweets earlier today. She first announces that she will be releasing her new single “Girls”. This single was destined for a release in 2017 but couldn’t make it. Now Rita Ora has decided to release this single. But this is only the beginning of the ‘surprise’.

The song will feature 3 pop queens apart from Rita Ora herself. They are obviously Rita Ora, Charlie XCX, Bebe Rexha, and Cardi B. Earlier, Rita told her fans in a casual tweet that she had a song planned with Charlie XCX and Bebe Rexha. But she never told us that there was a third girl in the “Girls” song. Today when she tweeted about this song, she told her fans to expect another star collaborator. Now we know it’s Cardi B. Is it going to be the new Fantastic Four? I could say that only after I listen to the song.

Along with these announcements, Rita Ora also told fans that she will be now releasing this track. While talking about her this single, she said that she was extremely happy that it was finally coming out. The girls featuring in this track along with Rita Ora are the ones who have inspired her. It’s her way of giving them a tribute that she thinks they totally deserve. At this time with Cardi B and Bebe Rexha on all-time high in terms of their popularity, this new single can help Rita Ora a lot. She can probably have a No. 1 hit.