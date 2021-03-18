Rak-Su Delivers New Music Video For, “Stick Around”. Watch Here:

The British manband, “Rak-Su” has shared a new music video for their song, “Stick Around”. The song is taken from the group’s recently released 4 tracks EP called, “Rome”. The EP was released on 22nd of February 2019.

The song, “Stick Around” was co-written by the Rak-Su with Amy Allen. It comes with a sweet production of R&B/Soul music where the group members expose their slaying vocals. I know you liked the song, what about the music video though?

The music video is crafted quite simple but lovely. It features the group members trading verses. They come one by one in front of the camera and sing their part of the song.

Watch the music video to Rak-su’s song, “Stick Around”:

The British group is supporting the British singer and songwriter Olly Murs’ You Know I Know Tour. Wanna cathc up? Here is the link to more tour details.