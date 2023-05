Queens Of The Stone Age have been releasing some very cool animated videos in the past few weeks – featuring tracks from their upcoming new album …Like Clockwork.

Today they have released the full 15-minute animated video, piecing together all the disparate animations into a satisfying, and amazing sounding, whole.

Watch it here:



The animations are by UK artist Boneface and animator Liam Brazier.

…Like Clockwork is out on 3 June on Matador Records.