PRETTYMUCH Delivers a Music Video For, “Blind”.

Alright! No more teasers, Blind has been released officially.

The American pop band, “PRETTYMUCH” has shared their first song of 2019 called, “Blind”. The track was written by, “Sebastian Kole”, “Oak”, “Zaire Koalo”, “Talay Riley” and “Trevorious”.

What a start! PRETTYMUCH has started their year with a stunning song. I literally am in love with this song. The production is perfect, and the band’s vocalists have simply deliver the best.

Blind comes with an accompanying music video directed by, “The Young Astronauts” who crafted it to be such a catchy and entertaining watch. So, from the song to the visuals, this is all just heart-taking.

Favorite scene form the video? It is hard to choose but if I must tell you, I love the scene when they dance wearing black.

Hey, before you go stream the song, I would recommend you to put your headphones on for some extra crunch. SERIOUSLY!

Watch music video to PRETTYMUCH’s new song, “Blind”:

We would love to know what do you think about this song?