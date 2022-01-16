Post Malone Teams Up with Swae Lee for a Music Video, “Sunflower”. Watch Now:

Back in October, the American rappers, “Post Malone” and “Swae Lee” shared a collaboration song titled, “Sunflower”. It was co-written by the duo with “Carl Rosen”, “Louis Bell”, “Billy Walsh” and “Carter Lang”.

Sunflower was included on soundtrack of the American computer-animated superhero film called, “Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse”. The film was released last month (December 2018).

The duo has now shared a new music video for the song. The video sees American rappers in a studio.

You will see them singing the song in turns and it seems like they enjoyed their time at the studio. The visuals also feature some of the scene from the duo’s stage performance of the song.

Both rappers will shake hands in the end of the video, which shows that they think they have done great with this song. Of course they have!

Watch music video to the Post Malone and Swae Lee’s collaboration, “Sunflower”:

Apart from this American duo, Soundtrack of the “Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse” also features some other artists including, “Lil Wayne”, “Ty Dolla $ign”, “Vince Staples”.