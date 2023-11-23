Post Malone Premiers Official Music Video for “Rockstar”

Post Malone has finally premiered the official music video for her number 1 single “Rockstar”. The video is finally here and after watching it a few times, I’m sure it’s going to stay in her fans’ memories for years to come.

The music video is directed by Emil Nava, which means we can have high expectations from the video. Thankfully, it meets our expectations. The video came out on VEVO on 21st November.

When you watch this MV, you’re definitely going to think about Kill Bill Volume 1, especially that scene where Uma Thurman kills everyone in the bar. It was that bloodbath that Emil Nava tried to capture in this music video.

In the music video, the scene will become more bloody than you saw in the Kill Bill Volume 1. I’m sure a lot of Kill Bill fans will fall in love with this video. When the MV opens up, you will see a warning message that clearly indicates what to expect in the upcoming visuals.

The new single “Rockstar” will be included in Post Malone’s upcoming studio album titled “Beerbongs & Bentleys”. This will be her second album and it will come out in stores in the first week of December.

Watch “Rockstar” Music Video by Post Malone