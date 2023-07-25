Passion Pit – ‘Gossamer’ album review

Passion Pit – ’Gossamer’

[rating:3/5]

Buy: Gossamer

If you enjoyed the wildly infectious melodies and modern pop sensibilities of Passion Pit’s 2009 debut Manners, then there’s plenty in second album Gossamer to keep you interested.

‘Take A Walk’ and ‘I’ll Be Alright’, the first two tracks to emerge from Gossamer, are everything that’s great about Passion Pit. Bouncy, colourful and modern electro-pop songs with serious lyrics about the economy and self-loathing combining with epic sing-along choruses. The massive ‘Carried Away’, meanwhile, even manages to outdo both of them in terms of bounce and pure sunshine-pop.

The problem with Gossamer is that all this unadulterated exuberance gets pretty exhausting after a while, and the album kind of passes you by. When Passion Pit do try and slow things down, as with ‘Constant Conversations’ and ‘On My Way’, it all comes off a little half-hearted.

There’s plenty to enjoy on Gossamer though, especially on a sunny day when you’ve had a few too many E numbers, but just don’t expect any real emotional depth in the shape of ‘Sleepyhead’.



