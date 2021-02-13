Normani Teams Up With 6LACK For a Music Video, “Waves”. Watch Now:

The American singer and songwriter, “Normani” has joined forces with the American rapper, “6LACK”. They have shared a new music video for their song, “Waves” which was released back in November 2018.

The music video was directed by the British music video director, “Emil Nava”. The clip takes us to the moon with 6LACK, Normani, and four other ladies by her side.

The visual has been crafted so artistically by Emil and I am sure Normani should have spent big bucks on it.

You will see Normani dancing along with her fellas and than 6LACK will come and join her to rap his verse.

Watch the music video to the Normani and 6LACK’s collaboration, “Waves”:

Well, whether you like the collaboration of Normani and 6LACK or not, Normani likes it. Here’s what she said about the American rapper, “I admire (6LACK) as an artist. He’s an amazing lyricist, and I feel like he took the record to a whole other level”.