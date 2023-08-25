Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘The Death Of You And Me’ single review

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘The Death Of You And Me’

Finally the wait is over and we get to hear what Noel Gallagher has been up to while Liam has been busy forging his post-Oasis legacy with Beady Eye. The first fruits of Noel’s year-long recording of his new album, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, came out today in the form of ‘The Death Of You And Me’, his first single since disbanding Oasis.

Anyone who had thought, or even hoped, that ‘solo Noel’ was going to do anything different than ‘Oasis Noel’ are put in their place as soon as the mid-tempo acoustic guitar kicks off ‘The Death Of You And Me’. Noel has obviously decided to stick to what he, and his army of fans, knows best – with melody always coming out on top. ‘The Death Of You And Me’ picks up from where ‘The Importance Of Being Idle’ left off, both musically and lyrically – with Noel continuing his later life predilection for soul-bearing, introspective lyrics: “

“High time, summer in the city / Kids are looking pretty, but isn’t it a pity that/ The sunshine, is followed by thunder / With thoughts of going under / And is it any wonder why / The sea is calling out to me / I seem to spend my whole life / Running from people who will be / The death of you and me / Cos I can feel the storm clouds / Sucking up my soul”.

Naturally, everything Noel releases is going to be compared to the output of Beady Eye, and judging by ‘The Death Of You And Me’, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds has the material to knock his little brother’s band out the park! But to be honest, we all knew that already.

‘The Death Of You And Me’ is out on 21 August on Noel’s own Sour Mash Records and is available in the usual mixture of digital and physical bundles.

