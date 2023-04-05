Song Review: “All To You” by Sabrina Claudio

Sabrina Claudio is the girl on fire. She released a new song “All To You” two days back and it’s already a hit. The 21-year old singer didn’t stop at releasing a new song this week but went ahead and released a collaboration with Khalid today titled “Don’t Let Me Down”. You can ready review and stream that latest song here.

“All To You” is a sexy song that shows us the sultry side of Sabrina. She is also the songwriter. It’s produced by Sad Money who also produced her collaboration with Khalid. Kaveh Rastegar is also credited as additional producer for “All To You”. Sad Money is also going to work with Sabrina on her new project so we can expect a lot of amazing songs from this super talented girl this year.

What’s the fate of “All To You”? Is it going to become one of the song’s from Sabrina Claudio’s upcoming EP? Or, would it turn out to be a one-time song and just a preview of things to expect from this girl in her debut album? I don’t know for sure but I know one thing for sure – this girl’s got talent and she’s determined to bring it out this year.

The artwork for this new song is also nothing less of beautiful. You will see Sabrina’s body on the artwork and it’s totally amazing. It’s time you listen to her song “All To You”. Stream it below.

Listen to “All To You” by Sabrina Claudio