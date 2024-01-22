Single Review: “Yea Boy” by Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini has recently premiered her new single titled “Yeah Boy”, along with its official music video. When you listen to this new song, you will know that it could well be an indication of the dawn of a new era. It’s a wonderful song and it will help Kelsea Ballerini make some headlines. You can listen to “Yeah Boy” after the review below.

Although Miss Ballerini is only 23 years old, she is still a powerhouse, full of talents and a will to explore her talents. Now what else one could expect from a young singer like her?

Even if you haven’t heard of Ballerini before, she has been around for a while. This is her fourth single from the upcoming debut album. She did the gold-certified single “Peter Pan”. Do you remember her now?

This new song “Yeah Boy” reminds of how life could be a wonderful thing, especially when you want to live it to the fullest. Even if her fans fail to pick the feel-good message in the song, it still has a powerful composition and strong vocals to give you a chill.

After watching the music video, you might be thinking that Kelsea is probably moving from being a country star to pop star. That’s right. She has similar plans and it’s obvious from the kind of music she is doing. So let’s keep the fingers crossed in a hope to listen to her pop version.

The music video for the song is powerful with Kelsea looking gorgeous and showing her potential to become the next Taylor Swift, especially the way she is moving from country to pop. Time to watch the music video now.

Watch “Yeah Boy” Music Video by Kelsea Ballerini