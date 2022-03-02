Single Review: “Top Off” by DJ Khalid Ft. Beyonce, Jay Z, and Future

DJ Khalid has released his new single titled “Top Off”. This urban song features Beyonce, Jay Z, and Future. ‘Hit’ seems written all over it with the lineup of artists involved in this latest single from Khalid. Now I know what DJ Khalid meant when he talked about this new single earlier this week. The way he hyped it, it had to have such a lineup. I wonder how DJ Khalid could attract all these artists to collaborate with him. Whatever is his trick, I’m sure he’s got some awesome ‘attraction’ power.

DJ Khalid revealed his new single last night. As of now, the single is available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. DJ Khalid also released it on Tidal as you’d expect. So if you like what you listen below, go ahead and purchase this new star-studded single. It’s already all over my mind today.

“Top Off” is the official single from DJ Khalid’s forthcoming studio album. This will be his 11th studio album and it’s titled “Father of Asahd”. The album is expected to come out late this year via Epic. I’m sure we will be hearing a lot of new material throughout the year as DJ Khalid builds up towards a grand premiere of his album. For now, you got “Top Off” and it’s totally worthy your time. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Top Off” by DJ Khalid featuring Beyonce, Jay Z, and Future